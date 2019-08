North Texas, along with most of the country, is facing a critical shortage of something every person needs to stay alive: blood. Specifically, blood donations.

The already-low supply was further drained when 22 people were murdered in El Paso on Aug. 3. Dallas-based storage facilities began shipping donations to West Texas, leaving the area with very little blood for its own hospitals.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]