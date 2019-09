Young squad makes statement in opening victory

GARLAND – There were many questions marks coming into the Sachse football season opener.

At the forefront was how would the younger talent handle the pressure of playing on Friday nights.

Safe to say, they handled it quite nicely in a 33-30 win over Coppell on Friday, Aug. 30.

For the full story, see the Sept. 5 issue or subscribe online.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]