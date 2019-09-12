Sachse High, Plano East prepare fall productions

Even though school has only been in session for a month, drama students are already putting the finishing touches on plays and are ready to entertain their communities.

The theatre departments at Sachse High School and Plano East Senior High School will stage their fall productions next week.

Sachse High’s show is “Puffs,” written by SHS alumnus Matt Cox.

Performances are scheduled for Sept. 19-21 at 7 p.m. each night.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]