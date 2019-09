Don’t tell a member of the Wylie Elite Joy cheer team that they can’t do something. They will prove you wrong – and they’ll do it with a smile.

The co-ed competitive all-star cheerleading team is composed entirely of children and young adults with special needs. No intellectual or physical disability will bring them down, says Coach and Business Manager Kelli Clark.

For the full story, see the Sept. 18 issue or subscribe online.

By April Towery • [email protected]