GARLAND – Sachse football has won 10 straight district games over Naaman Forest dating back to 2009.

They’ll look to make it 11 victories at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at Williams Stadium in 10-6A.

The stadium is located at 510 Stadium Dr.

For the full story, see the Sept. 26 issue or subscribe online.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]