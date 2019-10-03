Owls fly in tonight

GARLAND – Sachse football trails Garland 5-to-10 in the all-time series. All games have been in district.

The Owls flew away with nine straight wins starting in 2004 and ending in 2012. Sachse opened in 2014.

Sachse won the next two contests, lost the next and has come away with victories the past three years.

The Mustangs will look to make it four in a row 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 versus the visiting Owls at Williams Stadium in 10-6A.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]