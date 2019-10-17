Mustangs have to make up ground in final weeks

Sachse football finds itself in unfamiliar territory.

For the first time since 2016, they aren’t the district leader coming out of the bye week with zero losses.

After six games in 10-6A, the Mustangs are 2-1 and 4-2 overall.

With four games left in 10-6A, Sachse now turns its attention to North Garland.

They’ll take on the host Raiders at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at Williams Stadium in Garland.

The field is located at 510 Stadium Dr.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]