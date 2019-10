Last month, the cast of Sachse High’s production of “Puffs” got the opportunity of a lifetime.

Matt Cox, writer of the off-Broadway hit “Puffs,” paid a personal visit to SHS to meet the actors, offer advice and watch their interpretation of his work.

However, the connection goes beyond the fact that Cox wrote the script for their fall production; he also graduated from SHS in 2007.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]