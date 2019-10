Crafts, food trucks, music and more will draw thousands of people to Heritage Park this weekend.

The 34th annual Sachse Fallfest, put on by the Chamber of Commerce, is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

Classics like the critter corral, pony rides, kid zone, game zone, car show and craft corner will be back, along with a few new additions.

For the full story, see the Oct. 24 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]