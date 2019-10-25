Students, teachers ride for the brand

Wylie ISD Superintendent David Vinson praised the positive changes that in the district that are helping students thrive.

He gave his annual address to Sachse’s Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, Oct. 8. Instead of updating the community on scores and statistics, though, he chose to highlight various students.

“The state of our school district is dependent on how willing we are to reach out,” he said. “Every seat has a story. You have to stop, look and listen more than you talk.”

Vinson described children with illnesses who keep positive attitudes, young women who are proving that girls belong in STEM and extreme sports, students who have won prestigious awards and clubs who are forging new paths on their campuses.

He also took time to praise teachers. There are several who have fed students with food insecurity, helped struggling kids pass their class, and comforted children with difficult home lives.

Additionally, the number of students enrolled in dual credit courses has increased to 1,300. In comparison, only 200 people were taking dual credit five years ago.

WISD officials call this attitude “riding for the brand.” It refers to the cowboy culture of the Texas Panhandle where Vinson grew up – ranch workers would do whatever it took to protect their brand.

“Riding for the brand means taking care of our kids,” Vinson said. “I go to every campus every week. It’s important. I want people to love their jobs. [Learning] comes when kids have a connection to their teachers. This is the best, safest place a kids can be.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]