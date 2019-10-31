Wylie East Band advances to state competition

Following a historic contest season, Wylie East’s Pride of the East band will travel to San Antonio to compete in the UIL State Marching Band Competition for the first time in the band’s history. The band was one of four that advanced from Texas Area B, who each fought for their shot at state at the UIL Area Marching Competition in Little Elm Oct. 26.

Featuring the songs “Requiem Mass in D Minor” by Mozart, Short Ride in a Fast Machine by John Adams, Masquerade by Andrew Lloyd Webber and an original piece entitled “Massive” by Christopher Bill and Alex Thode, the Pride presented their show entitled Massive. The band placed fourth overall, preceded by Frisco ISD schools Lonestar High School, Wakeland High School, and Lebanon Trail High School.

By Addie Orr • [email protected]