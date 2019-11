ALLEN – The first opponent in the Class 6A Div. I playoffs comes in the form of a five-time state champion.

Sachse football battles Allen at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 in Region II bi-district at Eagle Stadium.

The stadium is located at 155 Rivercrest Blvd.

For the full story, see the Nov. 14 issue or subscribe online.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]