Administrators have a change in perspective

The front office of Sachse High may have seemed suspiciously empty last week, but the missing administrators hadn’t gone far. All you had to do to find them was look up, and up, and up a little more.

Principal Shae Creel and Assistant Principals Ray Young and Melinda Crook spent Monday, Nov. 18 on the roof of the school. But they weren’t trying to escape troublesome students or staff members – quite the opposite. They had promised to stay on the roof for an entire day if the school raised enough money for the Garland Education Foundation.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]