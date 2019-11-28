Santa gears up for multiple Sachse visits

Thanksgiving is barely over, but the city has already caught Christmas fever.

Sachse’s whirlwind of holiday events begins next week, with three programs scheduled over the course of four days.

First up is the third annual Christmas Extravaganza on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Festivities kick off at 6 p.m. with a parade of lights from Sachse High School to city hall. At 7 p.m., Mayor Mike Felix and other councilmembers will officially light the Christmas and send the crowd on their way to other activities scattered around the city municipal complex.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]