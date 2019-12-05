National Disability Day creates conversations

Christmas. Hanukkah. Kwanzaa. December is full of holidays, but in the midst of all the celebrations, one event is working to bring awareness to a group that society tends to overlook.

National Disability Day, also called International Day of People with Disabilities (IDPWD), has been held on Dec. 3 since 1992.

“IDPWD exists to make sure that environmental and social barriers are identified, and to help everyone to work together to overcome them,” the organization’s website states. “We will never eradicate health impairments…but by overcoming barriers, then we eradicate disablement.”

For the full story, see the Dec. 5 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]