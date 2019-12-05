SHS finalist in national contest

One classroom at Sachse High has joined just 10 other Texas schools in advancing for a national competition.

Animation teacher Erik Bushland, along with about half a dozen of his students, was declared one of the 11 Texas finalists in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest. The program invites sixth through 12th grade classes to solve a problem using STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) principles.

“Our proposal is to create air purifiers that attach to light poles and street signs, that are solar-powered and clean the air,” Bushland explained. “With all the bad news going on about climate change, we wanted to do something. Every bit helps, and it should be sustainable.”

For the full story, see the Dec. 5 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]