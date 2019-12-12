Finding Christmas cheer

Do you need a boost of holiday cheer this year? Sleigh bells ringing, carolers singing, glistening snow and yuletide glow? If that sounds like what you need, there are always opportunities to bring new traditions into the mix. One way is to visit some festively named locales, or some of the most festive cities, across North America.

Santa Claus, Indiana

Santa Claus, Indiana calls itself America’s Christmas Hometown and it truly lives up to the name during the holiday season. The neighborhoods all have a holiday theme name such like Holiday Village and Christmas Lake Village, and streets are all named after the Christmas season.

By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]