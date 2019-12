In Garland ISD, one group is showing just how much representation matters.

About 60 community members united to create the Garland Association of Latino Administrators (GALA), which officially launched Nov. 20. The organization forms mentorships in the Latino community, and helps teachers, administrators or anyone in district boundaries serve the community.

For the full story, see the Dec. 12 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]