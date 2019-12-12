Plans for new hospital move forward

Company requests 10 modifications to zoning standards at council meeting

After a workshop and public discussion that lasted about three hours total, city council voted to move forward with plans to develop a hospital in town.

They met in regular session Monday, Dec. 2. The main items on the agenda involved Trinity Regional Hospital Sachse, which proposed their project at the Nov. 4 meeting.

This time they requested 10 modifications (nine major and one minor) to zoning standards, platting 19.6 acres for the hospital and medical offices, and issuing bonds from Public Finance Authority to Trinity Regional Hospital Sachse, LLC.

For the full story, see the Dec. 12 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]