New board members named in DCCCD

Five new leaders have been named to the Dallas County Community College District (DCCCD) Foundation Board of Trustees.

They include Manuel Diaz, Chad Houser, Alicia Makaye, Ann Margolin and Alfreda B. Norman.

Board members works to spread the word about the Foundation’s mission and to secure funding. Main funding priorities are the Emergency Aid Fund, food pantries, the LevelUp Scholarship, early childhood education and the culinary, pastry and hospitality program.

Diaz works as a lawyer, Houser as a CEO and chef, Makaye as founder of IT support company GXA, Margolin as an investor and non-profit consultant, and Norman as a senior vice president.

Another goal is to solve problems in the community. One way they work on this is by providing more than 400 scholarships to students throughout the district’s seven colleges. This year, $1.3 million in scholarships were given, and the foundation has also secured more than $83 million in private funds since its inception.

“We are thrilled to have these dynamic individuals join our Board,” said board chair Debbie Taylor. “The diversity of their experience and skills will be a tremendous asset as we continue the work of supporting our outstanding district.”

“We are excited to have these new board members join the foundation,” added Pyeper Wilkins, DCCCD’s chief advancement officer and DCCCD Foundation Executive Director. “We count on their expertise and passion for education to guide us in our support of the district priorities, serving the needs of our students and our community.”

