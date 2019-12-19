Early voting begins today

Today, Sachse residents will begin casting ballots for the Jan. 7 special election.

The election results will fill the vacancy in Place 4 on the city council. Early voting begins Dec. 23 and resumes Dec. 26 after the closing of city hall for Christmas. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 23, 26-28, 30-31; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 29; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 2 and 3. City hall will be closed Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day. Election Day is Tuesday, Jan. 7 and polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All voters, regardless of the county in which they live, will vote at city hall, located at 3815-B Sachse Road.

To assist readers in making a decision, we asked each candidate a series of questions. Candidate names are in alphabetical order.

Patrick Cook

Why do you want to serve as a Sachse city council member?

I want to join an all-star cast to do my part to keep Sachse a great place to live and raise a family. I see opportunities to make Sachse an even better place to live as we continue to grow and face the difficult challenges of infrastructure and land use.

What are your educational and work backgrounds?

I have an associate degree from Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado Springs and a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Computer Science from the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs. I am currently a Ph.D. candidate at Texas Tech University, Lubbock.

I served in United States Army as a Cannon Fire Direction Specialist. After the military, I worked with Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Intelligence and Information Systems for a combined 15 years. Between Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, I taught high school math at Anniston High School. Currently, I am a Senior Technical Program Manager for Amazon Prime.

What leadership qualities do you bring to the post?

I am a person of strong and honorable character, and able to resolve complex ethical dilemmas. I know standards, myself, human nature, my job, and council, residents, and stakeholders. I provide purpose, direction and motivation.

I subscribe to the notion that effective leadership is task-specific. I am guided by Amazon Leadership Principles: Customer Obsession, Earn Trust, Bias for Action, Have Backbone, Disagree and Commit and Deliver Results.

In short, my leadership qualities are grounded in sound ethics with an understanding that one leadership style does not fill all situations. Finally, I am guided by a set of principles in which the main goal is to serve.

What do you see as the most pressing issue facing the city?

My view of the most pressing issue facing the city is through the lens of the hundreds of Sachse residents I have the pleasure of speaking with over the past few weeks. The most pressing issue is land use and infrastructure.

If elected, how will you work on this issue?

I will work on this issue by introducing to the Council, residents and other stakeholders my plan called the Sachse Smart Growth initiative (S2Gi). S2Gi is an adaptation of Smart Growth and outlines a framework to facilitate growth in our great community. The theory is predicated on the idea that growth and development will continue and aims to direct growth in an intentional and comprehensive way.

In what area do you think you would make the biggest contribution?

My biggest contribution is in diversity of thought.

Why?

As an African American and Army Veteran, I bring to the City Council a unique perspective that fosters inclusion and promote policies as well as practices that reflect the lived experience of the underrepresented residents of Sachse.

Butch Kemper

Why do you want to serve as a Sachse city council member?

I have experience serving as a councilmember and on city boards and Commissions. I am retired and have the time to serve the city. I am interested in good government and decisions that are best for Sachse and its citizens.

What are your educational and work backgrounds?

I have a BS in Electrical Engineering and a Masters of Computing Science from Texas A&M University. I worked in large scale computing facilities at Texas A&M University for 26 years, 2 years at KFA Jülich, Germany, and 2 years for Amdahl Deutschland in Munich, Germany.

I have owned two small businesses in Marble Falls, Texas: TSTAR Internet, an Internet Service Provider and TSTAR Computers, a computer services store selling and repairing computer systems and associated equipment. As a small business owner, the lives of 20 employees and their families depended on the decisions I made for the businesses.

What leadership qualities do you bring to the post?

My leadership style is providing employees with the best possible tools, training, and resources; provide directions and timelines for desired goals; outline general paths for desired accomplishments; encourage requests for clarification; and do not intervene unless required to keep project on track.

I have experience working in large organizations with highly skilled personnel performing complex technical tasks.

I have experience as a member of a 3-person team to lead the construction of a $10M facility for a 2,500-member church.

I was elected to City Council in another City where I served 5 years on the EDC Board. In Sachse, I served 2 years on the Parks and Recreation commission; 1 year on the Municipal Development District Board; and was appointed to the Planning and Zoning commission.

What do you see as the most pressing issue facing the city? If elected, how will you work on this issue?

The most pressing problem faced by the City of Sachse and the City Council is how to effectively communicate with the city residents. In today’s world where the public communicates in non-traditional ways, the city needs to put more emphasis into digital communications with the public. The current digital communications by the city is good but more needs to be done to reach more of the public. I will help the Council give directions to staff on what needs to be done and then allow staff to proceed.

In what area do you think you would make the biggest contribution? Why?

My motto is “Good Government, Best for Sachse.” It is my desire for City Council and Staff to improve how we engage with the residents to communicate what the city is doing and the goals we are seeking to accomplish. We also need to improve how we hear the concerns and issues being expressed by the residents. If we are successful, we will have a better city government and happier citizens.

Chance Lindsey

Why do you want to serve as a Sachse city council member?

Since moving here in 2004, I have been actively involved in our community and have seen firsthand how our local government functions. For the past six years I have attended nearly every Council meeting and become familiar with issues and decisions that are decided. I served five years on the Planning and Zoning Commission, the final year as chairperson. I regularly engage with the people in our community by listening, conversing, thinking and working towards a solution. I enjoy being involved and it is my passion to work towards keeping Sachse the best place to live and raise a family.

What are your educational and work backgrounds?

I have over 20 years in the Information Technology field delivering solutions for the finance and insurance industries. I am employed as a software development manager with a Fortune 500 company that specializes in commercial insurance for big name entertainers and professional sports teams.

What leadership qualities do you bring to the post?

I served as a Planning and Zoning Commissioner for five years; led the storm spotter program, Sachse RACES/SkyWarn, for the past ten years; cofounded two local 501c3 non-profits, Friends of Sachse Parks and Recreation and Sachse Citizen Corps; a 2007 charter member, serving in a leadership capacity for the past six years, of the Sachse Community Emergency Response Team; and in my career, manage a team of six software engineers. I have a solid history of successful strategic planning and the ability to calmly react to emergency situations. I listen to all sides, gather facts independently and make a decision.

What do you see as the most pressing issue facing the city? If elected, how will you work on this issue?

The budget. Texas recently limited local government property tax increases to 3.5%. Meanwhile road improvements and staffing costs continue to outpace this rate. We must work with less and provide greater transparency. I favor adopting a new approach utilized in Rowlett that turns the budget process upside down. Instead of one presentation from the top, a bottom-up approach where each department presents to council. Immediate voter approval should be requested for road expansion and a new animal shelter. The water district has proposed a disproportional increase. I favor Sachse entering into a newly formed coalition, similar to what is in place to protect natural gas rates.

In what area do you think you would make the biggest contribution? Why?

Representing you! My pledge is to listen to and respect every citizen and business owner of Sachse, especially those that share a different view than mine. “Your City, Your Voice!” is the motto of my campaign. Not everyone has the time, ability to attend or desire to speak at a City Council meeting. I will never let the minority of a few override what is right for the greater good of Sachse.

Melvin Randle, Jr.

Why do you want to serve as a Sachse city council member?

I believe that I can contribute my expertise to enhance the availability and accountability of Council Members. I was raised with the notion that instead of complaining about a situation, step up and be a part of the solution.

What are your educational and work backgrounds?

I have a B.B.A. in Accounting and B.S. in Management Information Systems from Langston University. I got my M.S. in Organizations and Strategy from University of Texas at Dallas and my D.B.A. in Management (minor specialization in Public Administration) from California Southern University. I have a Ph.D. (ABD) in Management and a Ph.D. (ABD) in Healthcare Administration from Northcentral University.

I was Assistant CIO with Dallas County from 2006-2009, Director of Project Management at Mosaic Sales Solutions from 2010-2011, SVP of Project Management & Technology Governance with PrimeLending from 2011-2017 and CIO at OfficeMart from 2018-2019. I’ve been Technology & Portfolio Management Consultant at Metafuse since 2017.

What leadership qualities do you bring to the post?

I have been fortunate to serve several companies and national nonprofits in leadership positions. However, I am honored to have led the teams of employees and coworkers that have comprised my career. As with most corporate leadership roles, I am experienced in negotiation, communication, and being accountable for my actions. I also am trained to gather information quickly and work amongst a team to come to a meaningful consensus. The citizens of Sachse deserve a City Council that will step away from business-as-usual in order to embrace new ideas. This is what I bring to the table in every position I serve.

What do you see as the most pressing issue facing the city? If elected, how will you work on this issue?

I believe the most pressing issue in front of the City Council is the investment into much needed infrastructure. During the discussion regarding the newly approved hospital modifications, it was mentioned several times that Sachse needs to be marketable to new residents and companies. However, one has to truly question this focus with lackluster infrastructure in the form of decaying roads, emergency response facilities that are not adequately maintained and a lack of commercial opportunities. We need to put the focus back on the citizens of Sachse and my goal is to speak with city stakeholders and gain that understanding on both sides of the fence to work to come up with common solutions.

In what area do you think you would make the biggest contribution? Why?

With a background in various industries, I bring a different perspective to the table. I bring a voice that is willing to hear all sides and not come into a discussion with a decision already determined. I believe that I can assist with rebuilding the faith of the citizens of Sachse by putting the needs of our neighbors in Sachse at the forefront of our conversations. The City Council should speak for all the community. Over the next four months, my goal is to make myself available for citizens comments that can be researched and brought forward for discussion.

Debbie Stout

Why do you want to serve as a Sachse city council member?

I’d like to see Sachse grow and prosper, while keeping taxes reasonable and retaining our small-town atmosphere.

What are your educational and work backgrounds?

I’m a Certified Public Accountant, have worked in Public Accounting and Public/Private sector at a Controller level.

What leadership qualities do you bring to the post?

Financial skills are the most obvious, I also have excellent negotiation and project management skills.

What do you see as the most pressing issue facing the city? If elected, how will you work on this issue?

Streets and the build-up of the few remaining open land we have. This must be worked out in the budget process as well as following the City’s master development plan.

In what area do you think you would make the biggest contribution? Why?

I can contribute by being the voice of my fellow Citizens. We want to live in a quality, friendly Town with reasonable taxes.

Drew Shubzda

Why do you want to serve as a Sachse city council member?

I have been a resident of Sachse for over 29 years. There have been lots of great things that have happened in this city over the years and I would love to be a part of the positive momentum we have going. I want to be a catalyst of more positive community involvement!

My entire family has served/serving either their country, community, or church. I had a brother that gave the ultimate sacrifice for his country, and I want to be able to fill that hole in my heart and serve my community.

What are your educational and work backgrounds?

I graduated from Naaman Forest High School in 2003. I am a 3 year graduate of Texas Tech University with an Agriculture Education Degree. I worked at Hill & Wilkinson General Contractors as a Project Engineer, Assistant Superintendent, and Superintendent over the course of 9 1/2 Years. I have been in Residential Real Estate for almost 5 years with my wife who has been a Realtor for 7 years.

What leadership qualities do you bring to the post?

To be a good leader you have to be able to understand how to follow good leaders. I have been blessed to be able to follow the best leaders in North Texas. Working in the construction field, I could not have been a successful builder without the help of our job team mates. Being committed to organizations like Carry the Load have offered my the opportunity to understand about not only giving back but being involved.

What do you see as the most pressing issue facing the city? If elected, how will you work on this issue?

Drawing people to our hometown, and keeping the residents that are here engaged in our community. We have to try and continue to work hard to bring businesses to Sachse to keep residents local.

In what area do you think you would make the biggest contribution? Why?

Having a construction background allows me the opportunity to understand the building process, understand the concept of building, and what buildings should look like to be presentable in this great city. Also, as a realtor that not only sells properties in Sachse, but in surrounding cities, I see the positive and negative aspects that draw people to that specific area!

I feel I can bring good positive motivation in Sachse to help more community involvement and continue with a small town feel.

Kirk Wood

Why do you want to serve as a Sachse city council member?

At this time I would rather you vote for Chance Lindsey. I believe that he is more qualified than I am.

What are your educational and work backgrounds?

I have a Bachelor of Science in Church Ministry. I am a Software Engineer for Jack Henry working on software to open bank accounts and create loans. My job requires the use of logic and analysis on a daily basis.

What leadership qualities do you bring to the post?

I know that I don’t have all the answers and readily accept input. If elected I will acknowledge and take into consideration all citizen input.

What do you see as the most pressing issue facing the city? If elected, how will you work on this issue?

Sachse is often seen as not business friendly. Council left the Turnpike area in a state that would require any development to need a SUP. Now that we have a plan for development we need to stay consistent to that plan. Otherwise we send the wrong message. Also, we need and deserve to have seven independent thinkers in Council. Currently most votes are unanimous without any public discussion on the issue.

In what area do you think you would make the biggest contribution? Why?

I will be an independent thinker and not fall into a group think pattern. I will insist that we make a plan and follow the plan. Before we decide to build, we should know what is going to be built and have a solid cost estimates. I will never support a plan to start building when the cost is completely unknown and ends up costing more than 50% over the initial budget.

Bob Yarborough

Mr. Yarborough’s responses have not been received. Should we get them, we will update this story.

