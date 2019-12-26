Contract awarded for Collin College IT Center

Collin College trustees last week awarded a Guaranteed Maximum Price contract to J.E. Dunn Construction Company for the construction of the IT Center at the Frisco Campus (Preston Ridge) using the construction-manager-at-risk delivery method.

The contract was officially approved at the Trustees meeting held on Tuesday, Dec. 10.J.E. Dunn issued a GMP proposal for construction and related purposes of $5.93 million and the college is providing an owner’s contingency amount of $144,605 for a total GMP of $6.07. Construction is scheduled to be completed by June 30, 2021.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]