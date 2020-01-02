Council ponders possible bond election

It’s no secret that roads are one of the most talked-about issues in Sachse, and city council is putting together a plan to fix them for good.

During their discussion on the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) at the Dec. 16 meeting, councilmembers tossed around the idea of a bond election. According to City Manager Gina Nash, it would be the quickest option for fixing the $50 million worth of road repairs needed.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]