Sachse student wins district art contest

The holidays may be over, but chances are good that many local families (plus their loved ones) still have local artwork featured on their walls, tables or fridges.

Alexandria Bono is one of just three fifth graders to have her design selected for the district’s official holiday cards. And this was no easy feat; she first had to beat the other fifth graders at the Sachse-based campus before competing against the winners of the 46 other elementary schools.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]