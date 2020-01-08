Choice of School selections open

Next school year’s Choice of School selection window is about halfway over.

Families of first through 12th graders have until Monday, Jan. 27 to choose which campuses they want their children to attend in the fall. Only new students, anyone wishing to change schools, and those entering kindergarten, sixth grade or ninth grade must participate.

Parents of kids entering Pre-K or kindergarten have a different selection window: March 2 through April 17.

Current GISD students can complete their Choice of School form through Skyward, the district’s parent and student information portal, or through a paper form obtained from their child’s campus. New families will fill out a Choice of School form as part of the enrollment process.

According to GISD’s website, 96 percent of students are assigned to their first choice. Everyone who fills out a form lists their top three choices.

Factors playing into campus assignments include building capacity, how close the student lives, teacher-to-student ratios, the number of students wishing to remain at that school, and court-ordered ethnicity ratio requirements.

Officials also try to place siblings at the same school, if that’s their wish. Students who live more than two miles from their campus are eligible for district transportation.

Students in magnet programs or special education do not have to participate in Choice of School.

