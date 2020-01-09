Best Of voting continues

Voting for the annual Best of Sachse contest continues through the end of the month. Ballots for the popular readers’ poll will be available weekly in our print edition.

Click here to download the ballot, print it and fill it out, and either return it to 110 N. Ballard in downtown Wylie or mail it to The Sachse News, P.O. Box 369, Wylie, TX 75098. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Jan. 31.

Write in your choices in at least ten categories to be entered to win $100.

Winners in all categories will be announced in March.