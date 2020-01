Sachse Chamber of Commerce’s board has a new face, but it’s one that several people in the community will recognize.

Teddy Kinzer has officially taken over as chairman, a position previously held by Barry Young.

“I’m excited to take this on. I have some big shoes to fill,” Kinzer said. “I want people to know that if they have questions or ideas about the Chamber, they can reach out to me.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]