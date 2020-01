SHS step team members open for Blue Man Group

In just a few days, a group of Garland ISD teens will open a show for award-winning performers on one of the biggest stages in North Texas.

Five Sachse High School students will be onstage at the AT&T Performing Arts Center opening for the Blue Man Group Thursday, Jan. 16. They are part of a district-wide step team created specifically for the event.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]