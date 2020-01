Mustangs to compete in Jesuit-Meinster Classic

Sachse will hit the road for the final boys soccer tournament of the season

They’ll be part of the 2020 Jesuit-Meinster Classic on Thursday, Jan. 9 to Saturday, Jan. 11 at Postell Stadium in Dallas.

For the full story, see the Jan. 9 issue or subscribe online.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]