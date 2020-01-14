Early voting begins for runoff election

This week, voters will start casting ballots to decide who will fill Place 4 on Sachse’s city council.

Because no one received 51 percent of all votes in the Jan. 7 special election, a runoff between the top two candidates – Chance Lindsey and Drew Shubzda – was announced.

Early voting begins Wednesday, Jan. 15 and lasts through Tuesday, Jan. 28. Election Day is Saturday, Feb. 1.

From Jan. 15 through Saturday, Jan. 25 (with the exception of Jan. 18-20, when city hall will be closed), polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 27-28 and Feb. 1.

City hall is located at 3815-B Sachse Road.

To assist readers in making a decision, we asked each candidate a series of questions last month. We have reprinted Lindsey’s and Shubzda’s answers.

Chance Lindsey

Why do you want to serve as a Sachse city council member?

Since moving here in 2004, I have been actively involved in our community and have seen firsthand how our local government functions. For the past six years I have attended nearly every Council meeting and become familiar with issues and decisions that are decided. I served five years on the Planning and Zoning Commission, the final year as chairperson. I regularly engage with the people in our community by listening, conversing, thinking and working towards a solution. I enjoy being involved and it is my passion to work towards keeping Sachse the best place to live and raise a family.

What are your educational and work backgrounds?

I have over 20 years in the Information Technology field delivering solutions for the finance and insurance industries. I am employed as a software development manager with a Fortune 500 company that specializes in commercial insurance for big name entertainers and professional sports teams.

What leadership qualities do you bring to the post?

I served as a Planning and Zoning Commissioner for five years; led the storm spotter program, Sachse RACES/SkyWarn, for the past ten years; cofounded two local 501c3 non-profits, Friends of Sachse Parks and Recreation and Sachse Citizen Corps; a 2007 charter member, serving in a leadership capacity for the past six years, of the Sachse Community Emergency Response Team; and in my career, manage a team of six software engineers. I have a solid history of successful strategic planning and the ability to calmly react to emergency situations. I listen to all sides, gather facts independently and make a decision.

What do you see as the most pressing issue facing the city? If elected, how will you work on this issue?

The budget. Texas recently limited local government property tax increases to 3.5%. Meanwhile road improvements and staffing costs continue to outpace this rate. We must work with less and provide greater transparency. I favor adopting a new approach utilized in Rowlett that turns the budget process upside down. Instead of one presentation from the top, a bottom-up approach where each department presents to council. Immediate voter approval should be requested for road expansion and a new animal shelter. The water district has proposed a disproportional increase. I favor Sachse entering into a newly formed coalition, similar to what is in place to protect natural gas rates.

In what area do you think you would make the biggest contribution? Why?

Representing you! My pledge is to listen to and respect every citizen and business owner of Sachse, especially those that share a different view than mine. “Your City, Your Voice!” is the motto of my campaign. Not everyone has the time, ability to attend or desire to speak at a City Council meeting. I will never let the minority of a few override what is right for the greater good of Sachse.

Drew Shubzda

Why do you want to serve as a Sachse city council member?

I have been a resident of Sachse for over 29 years. There have been lots of great things that have happened in this city over the years and I would love to be a part of the positive momentum we have going. I want to be a catalyst of more positive community involvement!

My entire family has served/serving either their country, community, or church. I had a brother that gave the ultimate sacrifice for his country, and I want to be able to fill that hole in my heart and serve my community.

What are your educational and work backgrounds?

I graduated from Naaman Forest High School in 2003. I am a 3 year graduate of Texas Tech University with an Agriculture Education Degree. I worked at Hill & Wilkinson General Contractors as a Project Engineer, Assistant Superintendent, and Superintendent over the course of 9 1/2 Years. I have been in Residential Real Estate for almost 5 years with my wife who has been a Realtor for 7 years.

What leadership qualities do you bring to the post?

To be a good leader you have to be able to understand how to follow good leaders. I have been blessed to be able to follow the best leaders in North Texas. Working in the construction field, I could not have been a successful builder without the help of our job team mates. Being committed to organizations like Carry the Load have offered my the opportunity to understand about not only giving back but being involved.

What do you see as the most pressing issue facing the city? If elected, how will you work on this issue?

Drawing people to our hometown, and keeping the residents that are here engaged in our community. We have to try and continue to work hard to bring businesses to Sachse to keep residents local.

In what area do you think you would make the biggest contribution? Why?

Having a construction background allows me the opportunity to understand the building process, understand the concept of building, and what buildings should look like to be presentable in this great city. Also, as a realtor that not only sells properties in Sachse, but in surrounding cities, I see the positive and negative aspects that draw people to that specific area!

I feel I can bring good positive motivation in Sachse to help more community involvement and continue with a small town feel.