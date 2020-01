Although many people try not to imagine disaster scenarios, one local group is encouraging the public to be prepared.

Sachse Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is accepting members for this year’s basic training class, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22 and Saturday, Feb. 29. It will take place at the Public Safety Building – 3815-D Sachse Road – and last from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]