Another UIL realignment has come and gone, and things remained the same for Sachse football, and boys and girls basketball.

The UIL announced new alignments on Monday, Feb. 3.

Sachse stayed with Garland, Lakeview Centennial, Naaman Forest, rival Rowlett, North Garland, South Garland and Wylie in the new 9-6A.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]