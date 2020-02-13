Cool industry, hot market

HVAC course gives students new goals

In a state that seems to experience all four seasons in a week, heating and air conditioning are especially crucial. Wylie ISD realized this and, a few years ago, set about transforming this need into a class.

The district’s Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) course hasn’t even existed a full year yet, but students have already transformed it into one of the most beloved Career and Technology Education courses.

For the full story, see the Feb. 13 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]