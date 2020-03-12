Wylie ISD classes will remain closed after Spring Break

The following was issued this afternoon by Wylie ISD Superintendent David Vinson:

Dear Wylie ISD Family,

Keeping our students, staff and visitors safe is a priority for Wylie ISD and the past few days we have seen things change minute by minute. Please know that students are always at the heart of our decisions and we are managing this situation with them and our entire community in mind. We have been in constant contact with local, state and federal health authorities. We are also in contact with neighboring school districts.

Based on recommendations from all health experts we are keeping school closed next week, Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20. During this extended spring break, district offices will be closed and all district events and competitions that have been scheduled during this timeframe will be considered cancelled until further notice. We know this might cause an inconvenience and none of us made this decision lightly. But it is the right thing to do. As families return from spring break, we will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation prior to reopening school on Monday, March 23. We will communicate updated information as it becomes available.

At this time we do not know what the state will do regarding make-up days. School districts across the state are in this together, and we will do everything we can to finish the year on time.

We are taking these steps out of an abundance of caution. Public health officials have not yet made this a requirement for public institutions. And there are no COVID-19 cases reported in Wylie ISD. Nevertheless, given all that we know, and what we can anticipate based on information from local, state and national agencies, including Collin County Health Services, Texas Health and Human Services, Texas Education Agency and the Centers for Disease Control, we believe this is the most prudent course of action at this time.

Please care for yourself, your family and those around you, and continue to adhere to the preventative measures as recommended by public health officials, such as limiting interaction and practicing social distancing. Visit the CDC website for more information.

Wylie ISD has created a dedicated COVID-19 web page at to provide the most current and accurate district information: https://www.wylieisd.net/COVID19

This is unprecedented territory in my lifetime and I am grateful for your support as we get through this together…the Wylie Way. Thank you for your understanding and we will keep you updated.

Sincerely,

David Vinson, Ph.D.