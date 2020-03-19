Dallas County confirms 20 COVID-19 cases

Twenty new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dallas County this afternoon.

These include six men and two women in their 30s, two men and two women in their 50s, two men and three women in their 60s, one woman in her 70s and one woman in her 90s.

One man in his 60s was found dead from the virus in his Richardson residence.

Five cases had traveled out of state, two had traveled internationally, three had close contact with a coronavirus patient, six had no risk factor identified and four are under investigation.

Of the new cases, 16 are self-isolating at home and three are hospitalized.

The county’s total number of cases is now 55.

