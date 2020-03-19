WISD to remain closed another week

Wylie ISD officials decided today to extend school closures through Friday, April 3.

According to Superintendent David Vinson, he and his team will determine next week whether further extension is necessary.

“We are extremely grateful to our entire community of families, staff, volunteers and community partners for your patience and support during these uncertain times,” he said. “We spent this week preparing and implementing our online learning plans in case this closure was extended. Wylie ISD will remain flexible and sensitive to families’ needs as we continue our long-term plan for instructional continuity, and as we continue to navigate the many details of this unprecedented situation. “

Online learning will begin next week. All high schoolers have their own Chromebooks, and all intermediate and junior high students have Chromebooks that they leave at school, which they picked up today. Tomorrow, administrators will distribute unused Chromebooks to elementary students.

“We ask that families with older kids use the Chromebook for their younger students,” said Executive Director of Communications Ian Halperin. “Once we get past this week, we will take inventory and possibly allow families to get a second machine.”

More information on distance learning is available here. WISD also has a page dedicated to information about coronavirus and what the district is doing for the immediate future.

“‘Grit’ and ‘perseverance’ are words that truly have meaning in our community and I have no doubt we will all continue to love, support and care for each other…the Wylie Way,” Vinson said.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]