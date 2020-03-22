COVID-19 cases reported in Wylie

From staff reports

Public Health Report as of 8 a.m. March 22:

There have been 31 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County. Eight persons have successfully recovered. Two are hospitalized and 20 are in home isolation (one is out of state).

confirmed death associated with COVID-19 in Collin County. There are 75 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County at this time.

County Operations

All Collin County government offices are closed for unscheduled in-person services. All Collin County government offices remain open for scheduled in-person appointments, as well as by phone, by mail, and online. Citizens requiring in-person services may schedule an appointment by contacting the appropriate department.

The Commissioners Court will continue to meet as scheduled. Commissioners Court meetings will not be open to on-site visitors, but all meetings will continue to be broadcast live on the county website, and provision will be made for the public to participate electronically in every meeting.

Inmate visitation and inmate programs at the Collin County Detention Facility have been cancelled until further notice. Attorney visits are still permitted, but the procedures for the visits have changed.

All county board and commission meetings have been cancelled through March 31. Boards and commissions are directed to utilize electronic communication methods to address any critical issues that arise in that timeframe.

Saturday evening public health officials here reported four new cases of COVID-19, all of whom have no underlying health conditions and are isolating at home:

A 56-year-old Plano woman who traveled within the U.S.;

A man in Plano, 38, who traveled outside the U.S.;

A 61-year-old Frisco man, with no reported travel; and,

A 45-year-old woman from Wylie, who reported no recent travel.

The following cases were reported by county health officials on March 20:

A 67-year-old Plano man who traveled outside the country. He has no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

A woman in Wylie, 56, who is self-isolating at home and has no underlying health conditions. She is reported to have traveled within the U.S. recently.

A 51-year-old man in McKinney with no underlying health conditions who is currently self-quarantined. His cased is not travel related.

A man from McKinney, also 51, who has no reported travel, no underlying health conditions, and who is isolated at home.

A Plano man, 48, with no reported travel, no underlying health conditions, and under self-quarantine at home.

A 67-year-old Plano woman who recently traveled within the U.S., who is isolating at home with no underlying health conditions.

A 73-year-old man in Dallas who traveled within the U.S., who is self-isolating at home, and has no underlying health conditions.

A 49-year-old Richardson woman who traveled out of the country recently. She is isolating in her home and is reported to have an underlying health condition.

A 20-year-old woman in Frisco with underlying health conditions, isolated at home, and no reported travel.