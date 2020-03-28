Collin County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

Collin County health authorities reported 11 new cases of COVI-19 in Collin County this evening, March 28, bringing the county total to 128 reported cases. Please note: We have corrected the total cases to date to reflect a case originally reported for McKinney on March 26 that was transferred to Dallas County as residency was confirmed.
The new cases today include one hospitalization.
Plano: 4
- Male, 32, no other information available at this time;
- Male, 35, no other information available at this time;
- Female, 55, no other information available at this time;
- Male, 27, no other information available at this time;
Dallas: 3
- Female, 26, no other information available at this time;
- Female, 47, no other information available at this time;
- Female, 51, no other information available at this time;
McKinney: 2
- Female, 93, hospitalized, with no recent travel and no known contact with a confirmed case;
- Female, 65, no other information available at this time;
Frisco: 1
- Female, 61, no other information available at this time;
Lucas: 1
- Male, 68, no other information available at this time;
Public Health Report
• There have been 118 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County.
• There are 84 current confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County.
• There have been 547 negative COVID-19 tests in Collin County.
• 33 people have successfully recovered. 9 are hospitalized and 75 remain in home isolation.
• There are 137 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.
• There has been 1 confirmed death associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.
From staff reports, [email protected]