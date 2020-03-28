Collin County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

Collin County health authorities reported 11 new cases of COVI-19 in Collin County this evening, March 28, bringing the county total to 128 reported cases. Please note: We have corrected the total cases to date to reflect a case originally reported for McKinney on March 26 that was transferred to Dallas County as residency was confirmed.

The new cases today include one hospitalization.

Plano: 4

Male, 32, no other information available at this time;

Male, 35, no other information available at this time;

Female, 55, no other information available at this time;

Male, 27, no other information available at this time;

Dallas: 3

Female, 26, no other information available at this time;

Female, 47, no other information available at this time;

Female, 51, no other information available at this time;

McKinney: 2

Female, 93, hospitalized, with no recent travel and no known contact with a confirmed case;

Female, 65, no other information available at this time;

Frisco: 1

Female, 61, no other information available at this time;

Lucas: 1

Male, 68, no other information available at this time;

Public Health Report

• There have been 118 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County.

• There are 84 current confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County.

• There have been 547 negative COVID-19 tests in Collin County.

• 33 people have successfully recovered. 9 are hospitalized and 75 remain in home isolation.

• There are 137 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.

• There has been 1 confirmed death associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.

From staff reports, [email protected]