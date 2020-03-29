Six new COVID-19 cases reported to Collin County

Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Collin County health authority as of 4 p.m. Mar 29, four of which involved hospitalization. Total cases reported, to date: 134.
Plano: 3
- Female, 43, hospitalized, no underlying health conditions, no recent travel, and no reported contact with another case;
- Female, 29, self-isolating with no underlying health conditions, no recent travel and no reported contact with another case;
- Female, 55, hospitalized, no other information available at this time;
Frisco: 2
- Female, 37, hospitalized, no known underlying health conditions, no recent travel and no reported contacts with another case;
- Female, 50, self-isolating with no underlying health conditions, recent domestic travel and no reported contact with another case;
Celina: 1
- Female, 65, hospitalized, no additional information available at this time;
Note: These orders apply to the entire county. Your city may have additional restrictions.
- Any person who is sick or currently experiencing common COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, is hereby ordered to stay home.
- If any person in a household has tested positive for COVID-19, all persons in the household are hereby ordered to stay home.
- Any person who believes he or she is at higher risk for severe illness and who believes he or she may be compromised from exposure to COVID-19 is hereby ordered to stay home…
- All persons in Collin County are hereby ordered to stay home, except for travel related to essential activities.
- All businesses and employers are hereby ordered to take actions necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19, to increase social distancing in the normal course of business activities, and to provide for a safe and healthy work environment.
- All persons are hereby ordered to take actions necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to increase social distancing in the normal course of business activities.
Public Health Report
- There are 86 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased).
- There have been 128 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County.
- 41 people have successfully recovered. 11 are hospitalized and 75 remain in home isolation.
- There has been 1 confirmed death associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.
- There have been 710 negative COVID-19 tests in Collin County.
- There are 154 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.