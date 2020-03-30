County extends stay home order, 26 new COVID-19 cases reported.

Collin county health officials reported 26 new COVID-19 cases late Monday evening. This is an updated number from their previous report.

These new cases bring the total confirmed number to 160. There are 112 active cases of which 16 are hospitalized.

Total recovered cases are now at 47 and one death has been reported to date.

During Monday afternoon’s commissioners court, the Order of the County Judge was extended “until such time that it is no longer needed or until the state’s disaster declaration ends”. No actual date was included in the motion by Commissioner Cheryl Williams.

The extention was approved by a vote of 4-1 with Commissioner Duncan Webb dissenting.

From staff reports, [email protected]