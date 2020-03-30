Dallas county health officials report 11th COVID related death

One Monday afternoon, Dallas county health officials announced the 11th COVID-19 related death.

According to reports, the latest victim was a man in his 40s who was found dead in his Dallas home. Reports indicate the victim had chronic health issues.

The county also reported an additional 61 positive cases of the coronavirus bringing the total to 549.

On Sunday, county health officials reported a 10th coronavirus victim, a woman in her 80s who had been a resident of a long-term care facility.

Last week, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued amendments to the county’s Stay Home Stay Safe order. Jenkins also issued orders that address the coronavirus in long-term care facilities and the construction industry.

