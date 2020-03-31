Dallas Count reports 82 new COVID-19 cases, 12th and 13th deaths

The following was reported by DCHHS:

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 82 additional positive cases of COVID-19 today, March 31, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 631.

The 12th and 13th deaths from COVID-19 are being reported, of a man in his 50’s who as a resident of the city of Rowlett, and a man in his 90’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. Both individuals had other high-risk chronic health conditions.

26 COVID-19 cases associated with long-term care facilities, including 2 deaths, have been reported within the past week. The numbers of intensive care unit hospitalizations from COVID-19 from this past week have exceeded the peak week of ICU hospitalizations from influenza this past 2019-2020 season in Dallas County.

From staff reports. [email protected]