Two more COVID-19 related deaths reported by Dallas County

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 100 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 731 with 15 total deaths to date.

The 14th and 15th deaths from COVID-19 are being reported, of a man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite, and a woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Garland.

Both individuals had been critically ill in area hospitals.

The numbers of intensive care unit hospitalizations from COVID-19 from this past week have exceeded the peak week of ICU hospitalizations from influenza this past 2019-2020 season in Dallas County.

Residents are asked to help prevent spread of the virus by practicing non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) such as social distancing (avoiding close contact with other people, especially those who are sick), covering coughs and sneezes, and hand hygiene. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. If you are sick, stay home.

Current travel advisories can be viewed at the U.S. Department of State and CDC. The CDC recommends that travelers defer all cruise travel worldwide.

From staff reports. [email protected]