Dallas County reports another 100 positive COVID-19 cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 100 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 831 with 17 total deaths to date*.

The 16th and 17th deaths from COVID-19 are being reported, including of a woman in her 70’s who was as resident of a long-term care facility, and a woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas.

These individuals had been critically ill in area hospitals.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, over three-quarters (77%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

Diabetes has been a chronic high-risk condition reported in over a quarter (28%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Residents are asked to help prevent spread of the virus by practicing non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) such as social distancing (avoiding close contact with other people, especially those who are sick), covering coughs and sneezes, and hand hygiene. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. If you are sick, stay home.

Current travel advisories can be viewed at the U.S. Department of State and CDC. The CDC recommends that travelers defer all cruise travel worldwide.

* Numbers are updated at 10:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From staff reports. [email protected]