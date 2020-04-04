Dallas County reports 18th COVID-19 death

Confirmed cases pass 1,000 mark

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 94 new cases of COVID-19 today, April 4, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,015 with 18 total deaths to date.

The 18th death from COVID-19 is being reported, of a man in his 30’s who was as resident of the city of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital. He did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, about three-quarters (71%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in over a quarter (28%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Residents are asked to help prevent spread of the virus by practicing non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) such as social distancing (avoiding close contact with other people, especially those who are sick), covering coughs and sneezes, and hand hygiene.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. If you are sick, stay home.

Source: Dallas County Health and Human Services.

From staff reports. [email protected]