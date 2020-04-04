Updated COVID-19 cases reported

Collin County health authorities reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County as of 7 p.m. this evening, April 4, bringing the county total to 268 confirmed cases. There are 165 active cases and 100 cases have recovered.

There have been 3 deaths and 27 cases are hospitalized.

New confirmed cases by community are:

Frisco – 34 year old female and 39 and 40 year-old males.

McKinney – 51 year old female and 26 and 50 year old males.

Plano – 56 and 60 year old females and 22, 29, 42, 43 and 67 year-old males.

From staff reports. [email protected]