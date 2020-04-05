Latest COVID-19 cases in Dallas County

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 97 new cases of COVID-19 today, April 5, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,112 with 18 total deaths to date*.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, about three-quarters (71%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in over a quarter (28%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

* Numbers are updated at 10:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From staff reports. [email protected]