Collin County confirms 19 new COVID-19 cases

Total cases now over 300

In addition to today’s reported death, Collin County health authorities reported another 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the county this afternoon, April 6, bringing the total to 306 confirmed cases. There are 184 active cases and 117 that have successfully recovered.

There are 29 cases hospitalized and 4 have died from COVID-19

New confirmed cases by community are:

Dallas – 41 and 50 year old females

Frisco – 34, 41, 75 year old males

Lucas – 65 year old female

McKinney – 19, 46 and 63 year old females and 67 year old male

Murphy – 37 year old female

Plano – 52 and 59 year old females and 58, 61, 63, 65 and 74 year old males

Richardson – 90 year old male

Source: Collin County health officials as of April 6, 2020

From staff reports.