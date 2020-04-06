Fourth Collin County COVID-19 death reported

A fourth COVID-19 related death was reported today to Collin County Health Care Services.

The victim was a 93-year-old McKinney woman who died at her home Sunday evening, April 5.

Although her official cause of death is unrelated to the coronavirus, the woman had tested positive for the disease, the county health service reported.

“All of us at Collin County are saddened at the passing of a member of our community,” said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. “Her family is in our prayers during this difficult time.”

CCHCS has previously announced 287 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

Additionally, some patients have experienced more severe symptoms and health complications. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, CCHCS encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival to limit exposure.

From Staff Reports. [email protected]