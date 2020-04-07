Dallas County reports 19th COVID-19 death

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 106 new cases of COVID-19 today, April 7, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,261 with 19 total deaths to date*.

Yesterday’s reported reported cases dipped to just 43.

The 19th death from COVID-19 was reported of a man in his 50’s from COVID-19 who was a resident of the city of Garland. He was found deceased in his home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, about three-quarters (70%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in over a quarter (29%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.